Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

INTU stock opened at $369.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

