Wedmont Private Capital Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,142.87 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,322.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,608.50.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

