Byrne Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $156.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $154.13 and a one year high of $208.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.