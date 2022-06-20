Byrne Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 110,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

NYSE USB opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

