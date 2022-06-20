Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Argus dropped their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.12.

ADBE opened at $360.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.93. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

