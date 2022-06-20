Woodstock Corp Sells 664 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,969.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after acquiring an additional 624,688 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,702,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,768,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RETA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

