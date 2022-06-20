Woodstock Corp Buys New Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on ALDX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
