Woodstock Corp Buys New Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ALDX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.