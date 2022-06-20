Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Position Reduced by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,075,000 after acquiring an additional 85,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,747,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,256,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after acquiring an additional 88,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 784.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

