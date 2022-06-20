Woodstock Corp Sells 2,802 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Woodstock Corp lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 143,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 53,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 48,486 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL opened at $53.05 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $214,350. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

