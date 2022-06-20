My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $717,000 Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of BCE by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $47.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

