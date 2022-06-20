TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE) Plans Dividend of €0.66

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.66 ($0.69) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at GBX 50.28 ($0.61) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. TotalEnergies has a one year low of GBX 9.75 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 59.42 ($0.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.57.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

