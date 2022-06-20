First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:FFA opened at $16.13 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
