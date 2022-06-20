First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:FFA opened at $16.13 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

