Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of TSE:ORA opened at C$9.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$703.82 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84. Aura Minerals has a 12-month low of C$8.39 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$142.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Aura Minerals will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aura Minerals news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$326,306.50.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

