Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

BGH stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGH. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

