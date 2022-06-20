Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1753 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Elbit Imaging’s previous dividend of $0.16.

OTCMKTS:EMITF opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Elbit Imaging has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems for performing non-invasive treatments on the human body in the North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers treatment-oriented medical systems with ultrasound beam and magnetic resonance imaging for noninvasive treatments in human body.

