Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of GOOD opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $35.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $37,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

