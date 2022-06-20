China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
CRHKY opened at $12.28 on Monday. China Resources Beer has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.
China Resources Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)
