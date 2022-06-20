Gladstone Land Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -216.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75.

LAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 38,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

