VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on July 7th

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

VICI Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 67.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,883,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,715 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 241.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 843,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 596,473 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 34.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,109,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 281,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in VICI Properties by 68.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

