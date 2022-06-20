Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on June 30th

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.
Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $7.01 on Monday. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 308,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on RWT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
