Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on June 30th

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $7.01 on Monday. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 308,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RWT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

