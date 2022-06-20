SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on July 5th

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

SLR Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 102.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.6%.

SLRC stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $790.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. As a group, analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $259,000.

SLRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

