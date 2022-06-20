Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2022

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.