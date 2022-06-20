Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 124,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

