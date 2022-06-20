Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1792 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETO opened at $21.47 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $266,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.