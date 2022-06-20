Bitcoin Incognito Market Cap Achieves $10,811.46 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 41% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $10,811.46 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

