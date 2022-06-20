Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENX opened at $8.82 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

