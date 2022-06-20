Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:ETY opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after buying an additional 482,892 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

