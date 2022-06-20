Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

EVG stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

