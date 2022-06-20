Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.0698 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0698 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $397,232.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.52 or 0.01115190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00106805 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00083736 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00496115 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WESTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.