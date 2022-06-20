BeatzCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $53,380.08 and $2.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,410 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

