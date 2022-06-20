CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.09.

CARG opened at $22.52 on Monday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at $16,838,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,230 shares of company stock valued at $542,701 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CarGurus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

