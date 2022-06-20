Dogey-Inu (DINU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,491.00

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded up 35.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Dogey-Inu has a market cap of $1.10 million and $3,491.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.52 or 0.01115190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00106805 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00083736 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00496115 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 949,193,990,389,536 coins and its circulating supply is 428,020,310,838,026 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Dogey-Inu Coin Trading

