Goldcoin Price Tops $0.0101 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $443,228.67 and $780.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025932 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00257377 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000878 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

