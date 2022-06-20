Lua Swap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0626 on Top Exchanges

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded flat against the dollar. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,765.80 or 1.00024512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00123253 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

