Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $12.98 Million Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,064,575 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 2.21% of Chico’s FAS worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 720,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,285,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,580,618.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

CHS opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $688.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.33. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

