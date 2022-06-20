Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,365 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.07% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTBD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,505,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 52,899 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 195,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136,999 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.