Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 553 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $110.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.49.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

