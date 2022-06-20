Trust Co. of Vermont Has $369,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $255.87 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.12.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.58.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

