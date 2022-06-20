First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,514 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
