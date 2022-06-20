First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,514 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth $871,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $90.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.