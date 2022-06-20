Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,521 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $354,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $225,394,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 639,624 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after acquiring an additional 457,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

