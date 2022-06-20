ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $44,992,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ON opened at $52.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.72. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,409. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

