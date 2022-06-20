Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,086 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $73.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

