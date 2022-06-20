Bokf Na Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dover by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $117.29 on Monday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.21 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

