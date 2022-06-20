First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,009 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,336 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $144.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $141.69 and a one year high of $191.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.06.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

