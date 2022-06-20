First Hawaiian Bank Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after buying an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,788,000 after buying an additional 1,024,932 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

