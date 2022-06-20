Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 439,185 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Etsy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Etsy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Etsy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Etsy by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.44.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $72.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

