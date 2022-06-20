First Hawaiian Bank Has $2 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 114,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF opened at $128.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

