Cornerstone Advisory LLC Invests $69,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 34.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $94.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.71. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

