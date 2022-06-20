Cornerstone Advisory LLC Takes $75,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $419.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $411.39 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $668.74.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

