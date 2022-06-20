Cornerstone Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 576 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,263,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,559,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,873,000 after acquiring an additional 997,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,617,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average is $102.30. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.35.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

